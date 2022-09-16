StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
L.B. Foster Stock Performance
Shares of FSTR stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.96. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,663,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.