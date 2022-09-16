StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.96. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO William M. Thalman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,663,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

