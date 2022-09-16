StockNews.com Downgrades aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Sell

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $97.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.49.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,498.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

