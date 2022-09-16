StockNews.com Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Hold

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $616.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $665.59 and a 200-day moving average of $686.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $873.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.