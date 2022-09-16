StockNews.com Downgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Hold

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $61,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

