StockNews.com Downgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.40.
LendingClub Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $598,332. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
