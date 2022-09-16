StockNews.com Downgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $598,332. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

