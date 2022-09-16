StockNews.com Downgrades Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) to Hold

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Mesabi Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MSB opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $37.36.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 129.30% and a net margin of 96.77%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mesabi Trust Company Profile
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesabi Trust (MSB)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.