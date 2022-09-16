StockNews.com Downgrades Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) to Hold

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MSB opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 129.30% and a net margin of 96.77%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

