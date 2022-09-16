StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

About Galectin Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

