StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
