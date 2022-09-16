StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.28.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%.
Institutional Trading of United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
Featured Stories
