StockNews.com Lowers Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. Popular has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,580,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Popular by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,086,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 59.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.