StockNews.com Lowers Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $110.43.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,905. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 531,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $930,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

