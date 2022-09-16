StockNews.com Upgrades MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.21. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $112.89 and a 52 week high of $157.29.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $115,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $317,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after buying an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 562,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,160,000 after buying an additional 115,003 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,465,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,480,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

