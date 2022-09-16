STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
STORE Capital Stock Up 19.9 %
STORE Capital stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.15. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
