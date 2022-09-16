STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
STORE Capital Trading Up 19.9 %
STORE Capital stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.15.
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
