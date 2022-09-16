Storj Market Cap Hits $205.53 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002540 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $205.53 million and $25.00 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storj has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 130.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.73 or 0.23024908 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00104118 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00845422 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Storj Profile
Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.
Buying and Selling Storj
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
