Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $260.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $226.72 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,999,000 after buying an additional 199,704 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $421,991,000 after acquiring an additional 42,445 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.