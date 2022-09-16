Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

SUBCY stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

