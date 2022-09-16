Substratum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $288,384.32 and $52.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064849 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078404 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

