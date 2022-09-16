Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Cap Reaches $690,946.78

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $690,946.78 and approximately $886.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00019338 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,618,513 coins and its circulating supply is 47,918,513 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org.

Sumokoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.