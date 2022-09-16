Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Down to $18.43

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $18.06. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 330 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,612,000 after purchasing an additional 211,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,691 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.