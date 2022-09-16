SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Senior Officer Sells C$64,825.73 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) Senior Officer David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.97, for a total transaction of C$64,825.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$684,922.68.

SunOpta Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SOY opened at C$13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.57.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

