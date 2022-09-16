SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.06. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a negative return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

