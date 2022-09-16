SuperFarm Price Down 6.4% This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $53.18 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. SuperFarm’s official website is www.superfarm.com.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperFarm is a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built to facilitate the launching of new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the need for programming. A marketplace and an innovative set of tools allow any project to deploy a farm with its own rules.To learn more about this project, check out our deep dive of SuperFarm.SuperFarm is designed to bring utility to any token by turning it into an NFT farm with no coding required. Thanks to a set of visual tools, users can deploy a new farm with customizable rules and fine-tuned incentives. The farms can easily reward liquidity providers, stimulate long-term stakes, or give access to a project's services through an NFT with utilities.Conceptually, SuperFarm is a comprehensive NFT marketplace. It allows users to create their own NFTs, farm coins for NFTs, create ERC-20 tokens and bind NFTs to videogame items.SUPER is SuperFarm's utility token that is used for governance, fees, staking and NFT drops. The SuperFarm platform launched on March 31, 2021, with NFT Drops and the NFT Launchpad.Telegram”

