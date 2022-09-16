Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 6.2 %

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

