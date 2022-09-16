Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 6.2 %
Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
