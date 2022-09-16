Supreme Finance (HYPE) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Supreme Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Supreme Finance has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $1.43 million worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Supreme Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Supreme Finance Coin Profile

Supreme Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supreme Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

