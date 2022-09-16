Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.70

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.70 and traded as low as $14.08. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 0 shares.

Surrey Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts.

