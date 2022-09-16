SushiSwap Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $145.95 million and approximately $34.20 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005744 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,967.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064808 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00078015 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

