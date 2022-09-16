SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $478.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SVB Financial Group to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.57.

SIVB opened at $379.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 394,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

