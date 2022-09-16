Swarm Fund Price Reaches $0.0078 (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the dollar. One Swarm Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm Fund has a total market capitalization of $612,806.41 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Swarm Fund Coin Profile

Swarm Fund is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm Fund is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm Fund is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

