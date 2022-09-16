Switch Reaches One Day Volume of $42.00 (ESH)

Switch (ESH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Switch has a market cap of $90,199.38 and $42.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,594.75 or 0.99998819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00064939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079048 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Switch Profile

ESH is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Switch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.