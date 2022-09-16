Swop (SWOP) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Swop (SWOP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003794 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Swop has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $34,760.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swop

Swop’s launch date was February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,613,317 coins and its circulating supply is 2,520,544 coins. The official website for Swop is swop.fi. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swop Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

