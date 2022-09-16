Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Critical Analysis

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67% Velodyne Lidar -384.36% -65.56% -51.85%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Symbotic has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Symbotic and Velodyne Lidar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 0 1 9 0 2.90 Velodyne Lidar 1 1 1 0 2.00

Symbotic presently has a consensus target price of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus target price of $3.98, suggesting a potential upside of 220.56%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Symbotic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Symbotic and Velodyne Lidar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $61.92 million 4.40 -$212.24 million ($0.94) -1.32

Symbotic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Summary

Symbotic beats Velodyne Lidar on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

