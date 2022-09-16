Synapse Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.31 Million (SNP)

Synapse Network (SNP) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Synapse Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Synapse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse Network has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 311.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15,604.82 or 0.78377538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00102440 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00831961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Synapse Network
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synapse Network Coin Trading
