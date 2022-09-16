SYNC Network Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $14,216.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 487.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.66 or 0.22772179 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00834342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 116,012,843 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

