Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,994 shares of company stock worth $2,477,186. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after acquiring an additional 259,592 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 701,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 248,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $25.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 17.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.