Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.3 %

SYNH opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.