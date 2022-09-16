Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,727 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,655 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.