Synthetix (SNX) Hits One Day Volume of $40.59 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $611.61 million and approximately $40.59 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00013166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012888 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064850 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00079126 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. How SNX backs Synths All Synths are backed by SNX tokens. Synths are minted when SNX holders stake their SNX as collateral using Mintr, a decentralised application for interacting with the Synthetix contracts. Synths are currently backed by a 750% collateralisation ratio, although this may be raised or lowered in the future through community governance mechanisms. SNX stakers incur debt when they mint Synths, and to exit the system (i.e. unlock their SNX) they must pay back this debt by burning Synths. Synthetix is also currently trialling Ether as an alternative form of collateral. This means traders can borrow Synths against their ETH and begin trading immediately, rather than needing to sell their ETH. Staking ETH requires a collateralisation ratio of 150% and creates a debt denominated in ETH, so ETH stakers mint sETH rather than sUSD and do not participate in the ‘pooled debt’ aspect of the system. In this model, ETH stakers do not receive fees or rewards as they take no risk for the debt pool. Discord | GitHub | Reddit Litepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

