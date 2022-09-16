Synthetix (SNX) Hits One Day Volume of $40.59 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $611.61 million and approximately $40.59 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00013166 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058763 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012888 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005487 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064850 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00079126 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.