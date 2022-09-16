Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $176.20

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNTGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 176.20 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 177.49 ($2.14), with a volume of 131971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.20 ($2.20).

SYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.90) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £761.76 million and a P/E ratio of 878.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 208.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 259.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

In related news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). Also, insider Lily Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £3,860 ($4,664.09). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 92,000 shares of company stock worth $17,896,000.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

