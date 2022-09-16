System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.54. System1 shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 3,413 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at System1

Institutional Trading of System1

In related news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,725,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,725,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in System1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.