System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.54. System1 shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 3,413 shares trading hands.
SST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in System1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
