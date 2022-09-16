TABANK Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,470.00 (TAB)

TABANK (TAB) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. One TABANK coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TABANK has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. TABANK has a total market cap of $675,908.67 and $15,470.00 worth of TABANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TABANK alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

About TABANK

TABANK (TAB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TABANK’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TABANK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MollyCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency dedicated to the MDMA drug community. TAB uses Scrypt as an hashing algorithm and has a 60 second blocktime. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABANK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TABANK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TABANK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TABANK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.