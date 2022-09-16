TABOO TOKEN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $116,899.00 (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $116,899.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.06 or 0.23424566 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 553.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00835835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Profile

TABOO TOKEN launched on May 22nd, 2021. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2. The official website for TABOO TOKEN is taboo.community.

TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TABOO TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TABOO TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TABOO TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

