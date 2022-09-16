Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

Taiyo Yuden stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $116.41 and a one year high of $283.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26.

Get Taiyo Yuden alerts:

About Taiyo Yuden

(Get Rating)

Read More

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; ferrite and applied products, such as inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiyo Yuden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiyo Yuden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.