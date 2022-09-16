Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance
Taiyo Yuden stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. Taiyo Yuden has a one year low of $116.41 and a one year high of $283.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26.
About Taiyo Yuden
