Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Sells $73,804.05 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Manesh Dadlani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70.

Shares of TPR opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 13,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,329 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $20,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

