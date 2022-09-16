Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 6.7%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 13,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 651,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $8,184,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.