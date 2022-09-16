Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.37. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.