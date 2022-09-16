Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.37. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

