TD Securities Increases Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to C$12.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAWLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

