TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $136.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,184 shares of company stock worth $3,501,588. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $120.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

