TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

SNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.56.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $120.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,184 shares of company stock worth $3,501,588. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

