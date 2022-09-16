TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Hits $0.0168

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $114,795.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,750.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058179 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064849 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078404 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 572,823,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official website is te-food.com. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. Facebook | Telegram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.