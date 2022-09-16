Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $16.29 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Aptiv by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 161,529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aptiv by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 179,383 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,873,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $96.75 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

